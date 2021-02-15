Recap as Boris Johnson gives lockdown update at Downing Street briefing

Recaps as Boris Johnson gives lockdown update at briefing
- > Boris Johnson will lead a Downing Street press conference to update the nation on the ongoing coronavirus health crisis on Monday afternoon.
- > The press conference will take place at 5pm and the Prime Minster will be joined by medical advisors, No 10 has said.
- > The conference will be available on all major news channels including BBC News and Sky News, as well as live streams via YouTube and other social media channels.
- > Mr Johnson is likely to provide detail over the Government’s road map to ease the country out of lockdown, which is set to be published on Monday, February 22.
