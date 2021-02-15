A PROPERTY was shut down by police officers after they secured a closure order following reports of persistent anti-social behaviour.
On Friday afternoon, the Clacton Community Policing Team was given permission to close an address in Stonham Avenue, Clacton.
The closure order, which was issued at Colchester Magistrates Court and will last three months, was secured after reports of persistent anti-social behaviour.
As a result, anyone without a reasonable excuse who remains on or enters the premises in contravention of the order will be committing an offence under Section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Act 2014.
PC Townsend from Clacton CPT, said “Anti-social behaviour can cause misery to communities and we won’t stand for it.
"This issue was having a serious detrimental effect on the quality of life for people living nearby and we have acted on the numerous reports about activity at this premises.”
“We will continue to work with our partners to address these kinds of issues and provide long-term solutions to ongoing problems.”