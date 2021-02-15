A COMMUNITY united to give a mum the send off she deserves.

Supermarket worker Wendy Jones, 55, from Clacton, died from coronavirus, leaving behind her 18-year-old daughter Katy Deeney and partner Peter Deeney, 52.

On Friday, a hearse was due to go from outside her home in Tanner Close to her funeral at Weeley Crematorium.

But following the heavy snowfall, funeral directors told the family they would be unable to follow the route due to the treacherous condition of the road.

“They said they would have to leave from the top of the road,” said Katy.

“But if we managed to clear the roads, they would be able come to our home and then go.”

Determined to give Wendy the journey she would have wanted, Katy and Peter worked late into Wednesday night, desperately trying to clear the car park and street.

Wendy Jones

The following day, after the news had filtered through the road, the family’s resolute neighbours also got involved.

Demonstrating outstanding community spirit, they spent hours chiselling away at the icy roads so the funeral cortege could leave from Wendy’s home.

“Most of the neighbours came out to help and even councillor Mark Stephenson, who came from the other side of Clacton,” added Katy.

“All the help was really appreciated and my mum would have been so overwhelmed.

“She was a bubbly person and wore her heart on her sleeve and always put others first.”

One of the kind neighbours was Jade Barnes.

She said: “Friends, neighbours, and even strangers all came out to help.

“They provided tools to break the ice and lots of sacks of salt and grit, as well as lots of hard, manual labour.

At one point, it is believed as many as 20 people were working on the dangerous roads which Jade says is testament to the community.

“There was a great atmosphere and it shows what great community spirit there is in Clacton.”

Celia Cuddehay, 44, who also lives nearby, issued a call to arms online in a bid to get more hands on deck.

She said: “I just put out the posts asking for help and lent a shovel. It’s nice to know we still have some community spirit out there, even in these tough times.”