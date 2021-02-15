A SEASIDE stalwart was given a fittingly extravagant send-off as his friends and residents donned fancy dress costumes in his memory.

Ken Wright, 75, from Walton, died in hospital on New Year’s Eve having inspiringly fought cancer – always with a smile on his face - for more than a year.

Well known throughout the town thanks to his jolly demeanour and colourful costumes, the Ipswich Town fan’s death had a saddening effect on many.

On Thursday, relentless fundraiser Ken was laid to rest following a private ceremony at Homelands Free Church, in Garden Road.

He was transported to the church in a horse drawn carriage which set off from North Street before travelling along the seafront.

Friends and residents, many of whom donned vibrant fancy dress outfits in his honour, also walked alongside and behind Ken’s cortege.

Maria Eastwood, who works at the Walton Forum, said: “It was an amazing day and Ken would have loved every second of it.

“People dressed up, he had the horse and carriage he wanted, and all the congregation wore one of Ken’s many hats.

“We had a wonderful piper playing Amazing Grace and there were some beautiful tributes. It was a super sad day but a fabulous send off for our Walton legend.”

Ken, who was previously described as a kind hearted and generous extrovert who always had a smile for everyone, was famed for donning eye-catching outfits.

Maria, who met Ken more than ten years ago when he turned up to a charity walk dressed in a pink tutu, believes he would have been happy with his send-off.

“I just kept thinking how much Ken would have loved it and would have wanted to be in every photo,” added Maria.

“I think if the snow had not been so lethal and there was no lockdown the streets would have been packed.

“But as soon as we are able, we will have a special Ken Day and do it properly.”

Anyone looking to make a charitable donation in Ken’s memory is asked to do so to Hearing Dogs for the Deaf by visiting Co-Op Funeral Services.