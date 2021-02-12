POLICE responded to hundreds of reports of anti-social behaviour and domestic violence last month.
Essex Police officers operating across Tendring investigated a total of 373 incidents of anti-social behaviour throughout January.
The force also looked into 364 reports of domestic violence and exercised their powers to stop and search residents 171 times.
Officers also attended 74 mental health incidents and 29 road traffic collisions, and also investigated 58 reports of missing people.
In total, Essex Police solved 132 crimes committed in Tendring.