THIS is the touching moment residents lined the streets in honour of a seaside stalwart as his colourfully dressed friends followed his funeral cortege.
Ken Wright, 75, from Walton, died in hospital on New Year’s Eve having inspiringly fought cancer – always with a smile on his face - for more than a year.
Well known throughout the town thanks to his jolly demeanour and colourful costumes, the Ipswich Town fan’s death had a saddening effect on many.
On Thursday, relentless fundraiser Ken was laid to rest following a private ceremony at Homelands Free Church, in Garden Road.
He was transported to the church in a horse drawn carriage which set off from North Street before travelling along the seafront.
Friends and residents, many of whom donned vibrant fancy dress outfits in his honour, also walked alongside and behind Ken’s cortege.
Maria Eastwood, who works at the Walton Forum, said: “It was an amazing day and Ken would have loved every second of it.
“People dressed up, he had the horse and carriage he wanted, and all the congregation wore one of Ken’s many hats.
“We had a wonderful piper playing Amazing Grace and there were some beautiful tributes. It was a super sad day but a fabulous send off for our Walton legend.”