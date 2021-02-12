A SNOW family which has 'put smiles on people's faces' is continuing to grow.

Earlier this week two snowmen appeared in Third Avenue, Frinton, much to the delight of locals.

Overnight the row of snow people had mysteriously grown to six and then a further two of the chilly characters popped up.

Amazingly, the snow family has now increased to ten and each member and relative - be it a child, father, or mother - is dressed in a scarf and hat.

Martin Leech, 67, who lives in Walton Road, is the vice chairman of the Clacton Camera Club and has been snapping pictures of the snow family since the beginning.

He said: "I have been posting pictures up on Facebook since Tuesday as the family keeps growing and it started with two and is now at ten.

"Although, the last shot I got this morning only shows eight and a baby.

"I think it's fantastic and puts a smile on so many people's faces in these uncertain times.

"I think it might grow but the weather is due to get much milder by Monday so I don't think there be many more.

"It put a smile on my face and cheered me up and I thought if it makes me smile let's share with others and let them enjoy it to.

"It took me back to my days of being a kid - we always made a snowman in the garden, and it seemed to snow every year."