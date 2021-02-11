AN ambulance had to be pulled out of a pothole-ridden road after becoming stuck while responding to a medical emergency.

Paramedics were called to Seawick Road, in St Osyth, at about 7am yesterday after receiving reports the a man was hurt in a fall.

Two ambulances and an air ambulance attended the scene and crews treated a patient.

He was then transported to Colchester Hospital by road for further assessment and care.

Before leaving, the ambulance drivers “experienced difficulties” due to the snowy conditions.

But residents, such as Mark Twin, 49, believe the poor state of the road also played a part.

“The first ambulance came and grabbed the patient and then got stuck with the patient,” said Mr Twin, who has lived in Seawick Road for 21 years.

“The second ambulance was called, and they then took the patient out of one ambulance and into the other, but then that got stuck too.

“They had to be pulled out by a tractor and this other guy.

“It is horrendously ridiculous that we can’t even have ambulances come up here now.

“It has got to be the worst road in England, it’s like something from a third world country.”

Seawick Road, which is part of the Bel Air Chalet Estate, has long been plagued with deep craters.

The condition of the street is said to deter takeaway delivery drivers who fear their vehicles will be damaged.

It also proves problematic for vulnerable residents in the area, such as Katie Revel’s 66-year-old disabled uncle.

“He cannot use his mobility scooter and the road has damaged my car multiple times,” she added.

“Something has to be done.”

Tina Robbins, 33, says the road can also be as much of a problem for the younger generation as it is the elderly.

She said: “I can just about walk down the road given the mess it’s in - it is so bad.”

Bev Sharpe, who claims no-one wants to take responsibility for road, says the latest incident is a worry.

She said: “This could endanger someone’s life if ambulances cannot gain access.

“The pot holes are beyond dangerous and the situation is out of hand.”