The Masked Singer grand final is tonight and fans think an Essex singer could be behind one of the masks.

Last week Sue Perkins and soul singer Gabrielle were revealed as part of a double elimination.

Robin, Badger and Sausage were voted through to the final by the studio audience.

Fans, and some of the judges, have touted Olly Murs to be Robin.

Last month the 36-year-old The Voice UK judge teased fans of the show on Twitter after the speculation which was sparked by a string of clues on the show.

Clues said the Robin was "fast [and] light on my feet" with references to football included.

Speculation around Murs, from Witham, grew due to him playing for Coggeshall Town and taking part in Soccer Aid.

Fans have guessed Olly Murs could be Robin on the Masked Singer. Picture: Bandicoot TV/ ITV

Ladbrooks has Murs at 6/1 only beaten by JLS star Aston Merrygold who is the favourite at 1/5.

There is also speculation another unmasked singer could have Essex connections too.

The judges have guessed Sausage could be Stacey Solomon who lives in the county.

The former X Factor star has been given 3/1 odds with Joss Stone and Sheridan Smith also contenders.

Could Sausage on the Masked Singer be Stacey Solomon? Picture: Bandicoot TV

The surreal show, in which famous contestants don elaborate costumes to sing in front of the celebrity panel, has returned for a second series.

Sir Lenny Henry, Martine McCutcheon and Mel B have so far been unmasked on the show.

Former panellist Ken Jeong, who is American, was replaced by British comedian Gilligan this series because of travelling issues during the pandemic.

The first series of The Masked Singer was won by Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts, who performed as Queen Bee.