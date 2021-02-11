AN ever-growing snow family is helping to spread a little bit of light-hearted happiness during an otherwise difficult time.
Earlier this week two snowmen appeared in Third Avenue, Frinton, which brought a smile to the faces of nearby residents and those who passed by.
Overnight the row of snow people had mysteriously grown to six and now a further two of the chilly characters have popped up, much to the delight of locals.
Nathan Jackson, 36, lives in Kirby Cross, but took a short trip to the site to snap a couple of pictures of the now famous snow family.
He said: “I saw a post about when there just six, so I decided to head over from Kirby Cross for a walk.
“When I arrived, I saw that two more had been added, and if one or two more get added I will take another walk, that is guaranteed.
“Who wouldn’t want to go and check it out? It is great that people out there are trying to add a little happiness in these uncertain times.”