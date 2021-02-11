A REMORSEFUL burglar has been jailed after admitting his role in more than 50 offences across four counties.

Aaron Crinnion, of no fixed abode, was handed 876 days behind bars for the offences in Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, and London.

Crinnion, 29, had admitted to burglaries in Lowestoft and Norwich and to two incidents of theft.

While on remand in prison for the Lowestoft burglary, Crinnion was visited by Suffolk Police’s Operation Converter Team, who put more than 40 further offences to him, including 11 in Essex

Crinnion admitted to the 46 additional offences and agreed to have them taken into consideration by the court.

Of the 11 Essex offences, seven were in Clacton, comprising burglaries at six businesses and one attempted dwelling burglary.

The other four offences were either thefts or burglaries in Frinton, Jaywick, Weeley and Witham.

All 11 offences took place between October and November last year, with the exception of the attempted dwelling burglary in Clacton which dated back to December 2017 and the theft of a van in Jaywick from August 2018.

DC Barry Simpson, of the Operation Converter Team, said: “Following excellent work by Lowestoft CID in securing the initial burglary charge and remand, the door was then opened to us to visit Crinnion in prison and put all the other offences to him.

“Through liaison with our colleagues in Norfolk, Essex and the Metropolitan Police, we were able to link and compile this significant number of offences together, which demonstrates a borderless approach to dealing with prolific criminality.

“As part of our enquiries in the Op Converter team, we explore where items of property that were stolen may have gone and efforts to recover these for the victims are always made. Unfortunately, no property was recovered on this occasion.

“The taken into consideration process not only allows us to detect numerous other crimes - that otherwise might remain unsolved – and therefore bring some closure for the victims, it also works to improve the chances for the offender to rehabilitate and be able to leave prison with a clean slate.

“Aaron Crinnion has shown remorse for his crimes and I hope he uses his time in prison to reflect upon them and mend his ways when he is released."

Operation Converter is an initiative aimed at encouraging offenders to admit their crimes.