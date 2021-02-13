HERE are the death notices published in the Gazette this week:

RON STEDMAN: Stedman Ron On Tuesday, January 26th 2021. Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather passed away at the age of 77. Will be lovingly missed by us all.

SYBIL HARDY-KING: Hardy-King Sybil At Rest 29th January 2021. Aged 97 years. Dear Mother of Stuart, Ian and Susan. A Proud Grandmother. Sadly missed by all.

PETER ALFRED GOODCHILD: Goodchild Peter Alfred Aged 87 years. Loving husband of Doreen, caring stepfather and Grandad. He will be greatly missed by all the family. Funeral service will take place at Layer de la Haye Church at 1.00pm on 18th February. We regret that numbers will be limited. Donations welcome to St John the Baptist Church at www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester CO2 7QT; tel 01206 760049.

MICHAEL RICHARD "MIKE" PLUCK: Pluck Michael Richard "Mike" Died quietly on Tuesday 19th January 2021 aged 83. Much loved Husband to Val and F.

DAVID ERIC TUCKER: Tucker David Eric of Great Horkesley Passed away peacefully on 9th January aged 89. Dearly loved Husband of Daphne and Dad to Elizabeth, Judith and Paul. Funeral service will be held at Colchester Crematorium on Tuesday, 16th February. Family flowers only. Donations welcome to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution via https://www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices/09-01-2021- david-eric-tucker/ All enquiries to Abbey Funeral Directors, 23 Drury Road, Colchester CO2 7UY. Telephone: 01206 366632.

ALICE MARY REID: Reid Alice Mary Passed away peacefully on 20th January 2021. Aged 83 years. Wife to the late Charles, and a much loved Mum, Granny and Sister who will be greatly missed. A Requiem Mass will be held at St John Payne RC Church on Friday 5th March 2021 at midday. Committal will follow in Colchester Cemetery. Numbers are limited due to current restrictions. Donations in memory of Alice for Zoe's Place or Brentwood Catholic Children's Society can be sent to East of England Co-operative Funeral Services 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester CO1 2DB.

DAVID COLE: Cole David of West Mersea Died peacefully on 8th January 2021. Beloved Husband of the late Hilary (née Gibb), Father of Martin and Adrian, Grandfather to Uriel, Roger, Henry, Conrad, Gemma and Esme. Private funeral; memorial to be arranged at a later date. Donations for the Cirdan Sailing Trust can be made via www.hunnaball.co.uk or sent to J.K. May Funeral Service, 51 High Street, West Mersea, CO5 8JE.

CLIFFORD (CLIFF) EAST: East Clifford (Cliff) Passed away suddenly on 24th January 2021 at Colchester General Hospital. Dearly loved Husband of Barbara. Cliff will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. Due to the current situation a private family funeral service will take place, family flowers only please but any donations for the Brain Research Trust may be made via www.markskinnerfunerals.co.uk All enquiries may also be made to Mark Skinner Funeral Service Tel 01842 752197.

BRENDAN PATRICK BURKE: Burke Brendan Patrick 16.10.1945 - 17.01.2021 Devoted Brother to Teresa and Graham, loving Brother-in-Law to John and Pam. Loving and proud Uncle and Great Uncle to Natalie, Joel, Katherine and Michael, Roman and Athena. Beloved Partner to Julia. A friend to so many and loved by all. A good companion to Louie. Forever in our hearts We will all miss and love you always. Donations are for the Guide Dogs and may be made via https://brendanburke.muchloved.com

NICOLA JANICE NEEP: Neep Nicola Janice Sadly passed away on 16th January 2021. Aged 52 years. Dearly loved daughter of Janice and the late Peter, much loved sister to Rachel and Jack. Nicola will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Private family funeral, due to Covid restrictions, will be held on Mersea Island. Family flowers only, but if desired donations, made payable to Diabetes UK may be sent c/o R Gwinnell & Sons, 112 Ipswich Road, Colchester CO4 0AA or via the Tribute Page at www.gwinnell.co.uk

MARGARET (JANET) SAUNDERS: Saunders Margaret (Janet) Passed away peacefully on the 11th January 2021. Loving Wife to the late Norman Reginald and dearly loved Mum, Nanna, Great Nanna and dear friend to many. Private cremation at Colchester Crematorium on Wednesday 17th February 2021. Kind donations to Essex and Herts Air Ambulance may be given via www.hunnaball.co.uk or sent c/o Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester CO2 7QT.

GLADYS (BARBARA) SPURGEON: Spurgeon Gladys (Barbara) Passed away peacefully at home on 21st January 2021 aged 77 years. A much loved Wife, Mother, Grandmother & Great Grandmother who will be greatly missed. The funeral service for close family only will take place at Colchester Crematorium on Thursday 25th February at 11.00am. Family flowers only, but donations for Cancer Research UK can be sent c/o East of England Co-op Funeral Services, 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester CO1 2DB.

GILLIAN ROSE BENNETT: Bennett Gillian Rose Passed away 19th January 2021, aged 80 years. Devoted Wife, Auntie and Sister-in-Law. Who will be greatly missed by all. The Funeral Service to be held at Weeley Crematorium on Thursday 4th March at 2:45pm. Flowers or donations to Cancer Research UK c/o Titford Funeral Service, 151, Old Road,Clacton-on-Sea, Essex.CO15 3AU. 01255 220066.

PETER BOWMAN GRANT: Grant Peter Bowman Passed away peacefully on 14th January 2021, aged 75 years. A dearly loved Husband to the late Gabrielle (Gaye) Grant, Stepfather to Sara and Rachael, Step-Grandfather to Conall, Finn and Lola. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service will take place at Colchester Crematorium on Wednesday 17th February at 2 p.m. (Regrettably due to current restrictions attendance will be invitation only). Family flowers only, but donations if desired in memory of Peter for St Helena can be made online at peter-grant.muchloved.com or may be sent c/o Kemble Funeral Services, 59 High Street, Wivenhoe, Essex CO7 9AZ.

HAROLD STANLEY 'HARRY' WISEMAN: Wiseman Harold Stanley 'Harry' Passed away peacefully 2nd February 2021 aged 91 years. Much loved Husband of Jan. Loving Dad of Anna and Sarah. Proud Grandad. Donations in memory of Harry may be sent payable to Dementia UK c/o: John J Smith Funeral Service, St Mary's Chapel, Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 8RT Tel: 01206 761800.

MICHAEL VINCENT (MICK) TUNSTALL: Tunstall Michael Vincent (Mick) Passed away on 23rd January, 2021, peacefully at home after a short illness, aged 72 years. Devoted Husband of Sue, loving Dad to Julie, Sarah and Darren. Beloved Granddad to his Grandchildren and a wonderful Pops to his Great Grandchildren. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will be held at Colchester Crematorium on 3rd March. Family flowers only, but donations if desired, in Mick's memory, can be made to St. Helena Hospice c/o East of England Co-operative funeral services, 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester, CO1 2DB.

GEORGE HILL: George Hill 1939 - 2021 George Hill passed away, aged 81, on 23rd January, his loving wife and devoted daughter by his side. He will be forever loved and missed by his wife Pamela, daughter Catherine, son Peter, Grandchildren and many friends. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will take place on 3rd March at Weeley Crematorium. The family have requested no flowers but, if desired, a donation in memory of George may be sent to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity or Dementia UK, care of P.G. Oxley Ltd., 54 Station Road, Clacton-on-Sea CO15 1SP. Tel. 01255 675549 or online at www.pgoxley.co.uk/donate

GEORGE DAVID SPINDLER: Spindler George David 13.05.1940 - 30.12.2020 Sadly passed away. A much loved Dad and Grandad who will be sadly missed by all. Funeral to take place at Colchester Crematorium on Friday 12th February at 2:45pm.

LORNA MARY HOBERN: Hobern Lorna Mary On 24th January peacefully in hospital, Lorna of Walton-on-the-Naze, aged 87 years. Much loved Wife of the late John, dear Mother to Donald and Philip, a loving Grandmother to her eight Grandchildren and a good friend to many in the town. Due to the present restrictions there will be a private family funeral service at Oakfield Wood, Wrabness. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Lorna may be sent to EACH c/o P.G. Oxley Ltd., 43/47 High Street, Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, CO14 8BE Tel. 01255 675549 or online at www.pgoxley.co.uk/donate

KEITH ASHWORTH: In memory of Keith Ashworth Who sadly passed away 27th January 2021. Remembering an exceptionally gifted life. Enriching the lives of so many.

DAVID JOHN MOSS: Moss David John Sadly passed away on Tuesday 26th January 2021 age 79. Much loved Husband to Sylvia and Dad to Colleen and her Partner Stephen. Private funeral service due to Coronavirus restrictions to be held at Colchester Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations if desired in David's memory to the Guide Dogs for the Blind may be sent via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester - Stanway, 8 Chapel Road, Stanway, Essex. CO3 0PU Tel: 01206 489212.

JULIAN BREARY: Breary Julian Passed away peacefully on 5th February, aged 60. Beloved Husband of Siobhan, Son of Mawson and the late Geraldine, Brother of Philip, Sister-in-Law Gill and Uncle to Abigail and Victoria. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends both in Ireland and the UK. Julian's Funeral has taken place. A memorial service will be held locally later in the year.

CHARLES BUTLER: In Loving Memory of Charles Butler Who passed away on 28th January 2021. As drama teacher at Colchester Institute for many years, he will be fondly missed by all who knew him. Private Ceremony, with any donations to the MSsociety.org.uk please.

ERIC ARTHUR ROWLEY: Rowley Eric Arthur Passed away peacefully on 14th January 2021, aged 78 years. Much loved Husband of the late Brenda, Dad to Julian, Elizabeth and Richard and Grandad to Matthew, Jessica, Olivia, Gemma, Stacey, Lucie and Rhys. Private funeral has taken place due to current restrictions. A Memorial Service will be arranged at a later date. Donations if desired in Eric's memory for MIND may be sent to T Pennack & Sons, Funeral Directors, 1/3 Maldon Road, Great Baddow, Chelmsford CM2 7DW.

PAM BLAKE: Blake Pam Pam sadly passed away on January 12th. Aged 91. Peacefully at Oaklands Home Brightlingsea. Sister to Brian, Sister in law to Margaret and Aunt to Debbie and Glenn. Family Funeral only due to current restrictions.

RONALD DAVID WILKINS: Wilkins Ronald David Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 12th January 2021 aged 76 at St Helena Hospice. Devoted Husband to Jacqueline and loving Dad and Grandad. Private cremation at Colchester Crematorium on Wednesday 17th February 2021. Flowers may be sent or donations in memory of Ronald for The Britsh Lung Foundation which can be sent to East of England Co-operative Funeral Services 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester, CO1 2DB. or online via https://ronaldwilkins.muchloved.com