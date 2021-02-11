HOSPITALITY bosses are preparing for an “avalanche of tourism” after residents were warned against booking summer holidays in different countries.

During a coronavirus press conference on Monday Professor Jonathan Van-Tam was asked about the likelihood of trips abroad being permitted later this year.

The deputy chief medical officer for England suggested it might be a little too early for people to consider booking more “elaborate” holidays to exotic destinations.

Many working within the hospitality and tourism sectors, not least in Tendring and north Essex, now believe staycations will once again prove popular.

Jason Smedley, owner of The Royal Hotel, in Clacton, has weathered the Covid-19 storm since March, but is now looking forward to a hopefully busy summer.

He said: “It is been a long hard and difficult winter, not just for our industries but also the nation as a whole.

“But at our complex we are expecting a different summer. We are well prepared and looking forward to welcoming families from all over the country to our beautiful town.

“Last year’s summer rekindled so many visitors’ love of UK holidays again.

“We expect an avalanche of tourism which will be great for the people and businesses of Clactonia - let's hope the sun shines.”

The prediction seaside areas will see a vast influx in visitors comes after Park Holidays, which has sites in Clacton, Harwich, and West Mersea, revealed demand for caravans had soared.

Alex Porter, Tendring councillor responsible for leisure and tourism, said he will welcome an increase in people looking to stay in the UK as opposed to going abroad.

“The Essex Sunshine Coast has always been, and remains, a popular choice for Brits looking to holiday closer to home,” he said.“We are confident that will be further boosted by people who eschew a foreign trip as we get through the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This presents exciting opportunities for Tendring around tourism; what we must do now, working together as a district, is to remind people how great Tendring is.

“What we want is for people to visit this year, and while they are here show them why they should come back year after year.

“That is why tourism, and our programme of Celebrate Tendring events for 2021, is such an important part of our Back to Business programme.

“It is also why we will do what we can to support our leisure and hospitality industry.”