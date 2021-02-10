A POPULAR seaside supermarket may have been broken into just days after it closed its doors to the public.
Sainsbury’s, in High Street, Clacton, shut down earlier this month following a decision by company bosses.
The closure had been first revealed last year and has since sparked further concerns regarding the future of the town centre.
The empty building, which was built in 1985, appears to have now been targeted after security guards stumble upon a suspected break-in.
Scott Pepper, director of the Counter Crime Partnership, said: “A Tendring Security patrol noticed the side door was open on February 3 at about 9.30pm.
“It seemed that Sainsbury’s had been broken into.
“A double-crewed Oakpark Security vehicle then arrived, but we did wait nearby for a few minutes in case there was any trouble.
“There are some high value shop fittings and POS equipment in there, but not the sort of thing you can sell on the street.”
Essex Police were contacted for comment but a spokesman said they were not aware that a crime had been reported to the force.
Oakpark Security has also been contacted for comment.