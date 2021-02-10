AN abandoned property which has become a dumping ground for waste and described as a health hazard by resident has now been bizarrely covered in fertilizer.

Last week, hundreds of black bags were left discarded outside a building in Pier Approach, Walton, although locals say the site has been problematic for years.

In December, compost and canes used for growing plants appeared on the pile of mess following a police raid in which £1million worth of cannabis was seized.

Essex Police stressed the force had removed all items linked to the drugs following the search.

But a spokesman said any general waste discovered still remained the responsibility of the property owner.

Although some of the more recently dumped bags seem to have been cleared, the majority of the mess still remains.

Photos seen by the Gazette also appear to show the compost which appeared following the police raid has now been spread across the site.

Anne Marie Cole, 54, from Walton, said: "There is no excuse for this abomination and there are other residents who are shocked it’s still there.

"As residents we want it cleared and we want it cleared now because it is filthy and really dangerous.

"It’s a health hazard on every level and it needs to be gone.”

<<< 'Pile of rubbish is a serious health hazard' >>>

A spokesman for Tendring Council said the landowner has been contacted and action will be taken if the site is not cleared.

“As this is on private land, it is the responsibility of the landowner to clear the property,” he added.

“We have written to the owner asking them to tidy the site within two weeks.

“If no action is taken, we will look to issue a formal notice instructing clearance of the land.”