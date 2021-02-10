A SEASIDE estate agency has helped spread a little bit of joy after putting an icy cold property made entirely of snow up for sale.

Palmer and Partners Tendring, in Station Road, Clacton, listed an igloo on the housing market after spotting the impressive build on social media.

The chilly one-bedroom chalet, described as showing signs of damp, was constructed by Shyra Usedon, 30, so her four-year-old daughter would have somewhere to play.

After catching the eye of estate agency experts, who saw its unique potential, it was listed on Rightmove, which is the UK’s largest real estate website.

Brady Rackham, of Palmer and Partners, says the icy cold home proved very popular with would-be buyers, but any sales have fallen through after the igloo was destroyed.

He said: “We saw it on social media, and we thought how good it was that children have been managing to be kids again because of the snow.

“I thought it was amazing that this igloo had been built, so we thought it would be a bit of fun to list it on the market.

“We have never had an igloo on the market before, but there is a first time for everything.

“We have honestly already had people requesting viewings, but I think it has been trashed now so we are going to have to let them down.

“It has been very funny.”