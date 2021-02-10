A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving four vehicles on the A12 near Colchester.

Two people were rushed to hospital after the crash which took place on the A12 southbound at Dedham, between junctions 30 and 29, at around 6.50am this morning.

An HGV, a van and two cars were involved.

Two ambulances, the hazardous area response team, an ambulance officer and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

The road had to be closed in both directions whilst paramedics worked at the scene and to allow the air ambulance to land.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "Crews treated two patients at the scene before transporting one to Colchester Hospital and the second to Addenbrooke’s for further assessment and care."

Drivers were told to avoid the A12 this morning, with miles of queues on both carriageways.

Essex Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

A spokesman said: "We were called just before 7am following reports of a collision outside the Birchwood service station.

"An HGV, a van and two cars were in collision.

"A man has sustained serious injuries and been taken to Addenbrookes hospital.

"A second man sustained injuries that are not considered serious at this stage and been taken to a local hospital.

"The air ambulance was also in attendance.

"The A12 northbound has since been reopened.

"The A12 London-bound remains closed with officers at the scene. Please avoid the area if you can."

Witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage is asked to contact us on 101 quoting incident 153 of 10 February.

You can submit a report online at www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.