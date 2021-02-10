A lorry has overturned on the A12, leading to a four-vehicle crash taking place in the queues.
The HGV overturned early on Wednesday morning between junction 30 and junction 29 on the soundbound carriageway.
Later on this morning a four-vehicle accident took place in the queues.
The northbound side of the carriageway has been closed whilst an air ambulance lands.
Here is a video from the scene sent in by Gareth Tansey/Dgsl.ltd:
Drivers have been advised to avoid the A12 this morning with queues building up in the area.
Here is a map of the queues:
