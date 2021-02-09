THE brother of a murderer has admitted perverting the course of justice - while six more are set to stand trial.
Matthew Jones admitted sending a witness statement to provide a false alibi to assist the appeal against the conviction of his brother Peter Jones for murder in 2008.
Peter Jones, 51, of HMP Full Sutton, was convicted of the murder of John Ward in St Osyth near Clacton in 2008 along with David Taylor, of Colchester, and Martin Valentine, of South Ockenden, two years after the incident in 2006.
Matthew Jones, 37, of Hall Lane, Sandon, appeared at Basildon Crown Court today via video link where he admitted the offence which took place between 2013 and 2018.
Six others, including Peter Jones, have denied perverting the course of justice in relation to the appeal and a trial date has been set for February 28, 2022.
The five other defendants are Steven Lock, 52, of Elm Road, Shoebury, Gary Harris, 45, of Maplestead in Basildon, Carmen Anghel, 36, of Bishop Road in Chelmsford, Lisa Bradfield, 52, of Fyfield in Ongar and Bobbie Craddock, 46, of Hook Lane in Aldinbourne, Chichester.
All bar Peter Jones are on bail until the trial. Matthew Jones will be sentenced once the trial of the other six people has concluded.
22-year-old John Ward bled to death after a sawn-off shotgun was fired through a glass panel in the front door of his home in Point Clear Road, St Osyth in March 2006.
In the trial it was revealed that the gang of killers were targeting a friend of Mr Ward – Stewart Higgins.
Higgins was staying with him, but the gang shot the wrong man.
Comments are closed on this article.