CONCERNS have been raised over the safety of a historic seaside attraction after a section of its structure collapsed into the sea.

Walton Pier fell victim to the treacherous weather conditions over the weekend as Storm Darcy battered the coastline.

Debris from the Tendring landmark fell into the turbulent seawaters after a pylon connecting two of the structure’s pillars failed and broke off.

The sight of busted jetty - the original version of which was washed away by a storm before the current version was built - left residents shocked and upset.

Jennifer Sim, from Walton, lives only a stone’s throw away from Walton Pier.

She worries the structural collapse could be a sign of things to come unless urgent action is taken, and major funding is invested.

“I did not see it fall off, but I can see the pier from where I live, and I noticed the damage yesterday, and there is a chunk missing,” she added.

“I had actually said to a friend of mine how it looked like it was getting a bit neglected and there is another section which looks quite dangerous too.

“I think it is very sad, it is a big part of Walton and it would be like losing a part of the town if we lost the pier, but it needs to be maintained.”

Mark Counter, who has lived in Walton his entire life, previously said he felt sad to see the pier in its current state.

After hearing of the attraction’s most recent issue, he simply said: “It will all be gone soon no doubt.”

The latest blow comes one month after residents called on pier owner Russell Bolesworth to restore the landmark to its former glory.

They voiced their concerns after a photograph circulated online which showed holes in the roof and a dangling sheet of metal.

The businessman, who subsequently fixed the roof, purchased the site in 2016 and had promised to turn the ageing jewel into a top tourist destination.

He has since cited a struggling economy, the coronavirus pandemic, and credit restrictions caused by Brexit as the reason for the lack of investment.

Mr Bolesworth is now hoping the destructive Storm Darcy will begin to ease off so repairs can be made to the pier’s structure before any further damage occurs.

“There is damage and a bit of a weak point, and it is moving around a bit because it does not have a lot of support now,” he said.

“But you can still walk along it and some of our guys have been up there to have a look.

“We are hoping now we can get through this storm relatively unscathed with no more damage and then we will access it again.”