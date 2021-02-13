TV bosses are looking for people in Essex to appear on the next series of the BBC's Mastermind.

The production team behind the BBC Two quiz show is looking for anyone over 18 to apply as long as they have 'some general knowledge.'

Hat Trick and Hindsight Productions have said they are asking people to consider sitting in the black chair.

A spokesperson said: "Know enough about your specialist subject to be forensically tested? How’s your general knowledge? Are you a pub quiz whizz? Many start - but only one will finish... Will it be you."

Who can apply

TV bosses say anyone can apply as long they are aged 18 or over and are a resident of UK.

It said applicants need some General Knowledge, and that they are interested in your three specialist subjects.

As well as regular quizzers, it said it was encouraging people who might not usually apply for a quiz shows to get involved.

How to apply

Those who can apply are asked to email mastermind.hth@hattrick.com for a link to its online application form.

Applications close at midnight on Monday, May 24.

How do you get on the show?

After you have submitted your application, one of the casting team may get in touch to organise a Skype audition with you.

They will do a short general knowledge quiz and learn more about why you’ve chosen your specialist subjects.

The audition will only take 15-20 minutes and is very relaxed and really good fun - and auditions are currently underway, with the heats filming in Belfast this Summer.