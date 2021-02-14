THERE are many businesses we're looking forward to visiting again once lockdown is lifted.

Many of us are in need of a trim at the barbers or a new winter coat to cope with the snow.

But one thing many of us are missing most is the trip to our favourite watering hole.

The coronavirus pandemic has been devastating for our hospitality firms and in particular pubs.

Many have been closed for months due to various lockdowns and remain closed at the moment.

But we're confident our amazing publicans will get back on track once they are able to reopen.

There's no shortage of brilliant pubs in north Essex to choose from.

So where should you visit first after lockdown?

We asked our readers which pub was their favourite in north Essex we had lots of suggestions.

Here are some of them:

The Cricketers, Spring Lane, Eight Ash Green

The Cricketers was suggested by several readers on our Facebook page.

The pub is located in the quiet village of Eight Ash Green, just on the outskirts of Colchester.

Liz Adams described it as a "fantastic pub and restaurant".

She said: "It’s a lovely pub, the food is always top quality and they’re still keeping going under these circumstances we’re in.

"They’ve diversified into doing a fantastic takeaway service, delivering to the villages near them and customers can go and collect their meals as well.

"It’s very hard for them but they’re surviving fortunately."

The Prettygate Pub, The Commons, Colchester

Craig Bettinelli suggested The Prettygate Pub, which is located in, you guessed it, Prettygate in Colchester.

He said it was the best watering hole in Colchester "because of the staff, locals and atmosphere".

The King's Arms, Crouch Street, Colchester

Famous for its huge beer garden, which we can't wait to hopefully visit in the summer, The King's Arms in Colchester was also a popular choice amongst out readers.

The historic water hole also offers alfresco dining in the summer months.

Jamie Schofield said it was "without a doubt" the best pub in north Essex.

Billy Nicholls mentioned the aforementioned beer garden in his nomination.

The Horse and Groom, The Cross, Wivenhoe

Residents of Wivenhoe have a lot of choice when it comes to pubs.

But Sharon Richards said the Horse and Groom was the best of the lot.

She said it was a "friendly local pub and had lots of good band".

The New Inn, Chapel Street South, Colchester

Colchester's New Inn is one of the town's most celebrated pubs and a regular winner of Camra competitions.

Reader Andy Large said the pub offered "great beer" and "lovely people" - everything you need in a pub!

The Victoria Inn, North Station Road, Colchester

Adam Fitton suggested The Victoria Inn, another pub legendary amongst Colchester residents.

Although it doesn't offer food it has a range of ales you won't find in many other establishments in Essex.

Landlords Andy Pilgrim and Sheena Valentine would have been celebrating their tenth year at the helm, but Covid has delayed celebrations.

The Wooden Fender, Colchester Road, Ardleigh

Linda Kingstone suggested Ardleigh's Wooden Fender.

Perhaps known more as a restaurant, it offers a range of traditional British classics to eat.

But it is also a lovely place for a quiet drink, especially if the weather is nice.

What do you think?

Have we missed your favourite off our list?

Let us know what the best pub in north Essex is by emailing robbie.bryson@newsquest.co.uk.