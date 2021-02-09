Raptor Aerospace was established in 2018 to provide microgravity and short duration space testing solutions that put the customer first; placing convenience, proximity and reduced cost at the heart of what we do. For the first time, researchers and commercial organisations can de-risk subsystems and advance Technology Readiness Levels on their terms. The company recently moved to a new manufacturing facility located at Scottow Enterprise Park in Norfolk, formerly RAF Coltishall.

The engineering company based in rural Norfolk is currently building a new generation of rockets intended to fuel a revolution in low-cost access to space. The focus from Raptor Aerospace is on reforming the suborbital spaceflight market by providing short-duration access to space environments. This kind of space access has traditionally been used by scientific researchers in order to collect data and carry out experiments in space. Raptor plan to enable a new responsive, local and cost-effective approach to this market, as well as additionally supporting the ‘newspace’ surge as part of the supply chain for the high-growth area of small satellite manufacture and testing.