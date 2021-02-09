ESSEX is bracing itself for further snow on Tuesday, with temperature set to plummet over the next few days.
Storm Darcy continues to batter the country, with snowfall and freezing temperatures arriving across Essex.
And there isn't set to be any let up from the freezing conditions yet, with further snowfall predicted on Tuesday morning.
A yellow weather warning remains in place for Essex, with the Met Office advising people to take extra care on the roads.
The weather warning is in place until Wednesday.
Here is what the Met Office says to expect:
- Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Small chance of longer travel delays in places with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.
- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
- There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off
- There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected
Dozens of schools across Essex have been closed again on Tuesday, whilst Covid vaccination centres in Clacton and Colchester are also closed.
Read more:
- Covid: Colchester and Clacton vaccination centres closed on Tuesday
- The Essex schools closed due to snow and storm Darcy today
- Updates as amber warning for snow issued for Essex
Snow flurries are set to move in from the east on Tuesday, with brighter spells possible in the afternoon.
Temperatures are unlikely to get above 0c however and will drop further overnight and into Wednesday.
In fact on Wednesday night some areas of Essex could see lows of -6c or even -7c.
You can keep up to date with the weather warnings here.
Essex Traffic Control Centre is warning drivers to take extra caution on the roads.
It said: "Snow and ice is affecting roads across the county with difficult driving conditions in many areas.
"Please adhere to government guidelines and only travel if your journey is absolutely essential."