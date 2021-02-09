ESSEX is bracing itself for further snow on Tuesday, with temperature set to plummet over the next few days.

Storm Darcy continues to batter the country, with snowfall and freezing temperatures arriving across Essex.

And there isn't set to be any let up from the freezing conditions yet, with further snowfall predicted on Tuesday morning.

A yellow weather warning remains in place for Essex, with the Met Office advising people to take extra care on the roads.

Looking like a Christmas scene - Julie Linge-Smith travelled to Priory Park and saw snow gathering on the top of this archway

The weather warning is in place until Wednesday.

Here is what the Met Office says to expect:

Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Small chance of longer travel delays in places with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off

There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

Dozens of schools across Essex have been closed again on Tuesday, whilst Covid vaccination centres in Clacton and Colchester are also closed.

Snow flurries are set to move in from the east on Tuesday, with brighter spells possible in the afternoon.

Temperatures are unlikely to get above 0c however and will drop further overnight and into Wednesday.

A pedestrian walks past palm trees on the snow-covered seafront at Southend-on-Sea in Essex, after the Met Office issued a severe amber snow warnings for London and south-east England, where heavy snow is likely to cause long delays on roads and with rail

In fact on Wednesday night some areas of Essex could see lows of -6c or even -7c.

You can keep up to date with the weather warnings here.

Essex Traffic Control Centre is warning drivers to take extra caution on the roads.

It said: "Snow and ice is affecting roads across the county with difficult driving conditions in many areas.

"Please adhere to government guidelines and only travel if your journey is absolutely essential."