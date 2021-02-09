CORONAVIRUS vaccination centres in Colchester and Clacton will remain closed on Tuesday following heavy snowfall.

The mass vaccine centres at Colchester United's Jobserve Community Stadium and at Clacton Hospital will remain closed on Tuesday after Storm Darcy swept across the UK.

Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust closed several sites on Monday and said four would remain closed on Tuesday.

It said: "Four of our vaccination centres will stay closed on Tuesday 9 February owing to poor weather.

"We will be adding more appointment slots so you can re-book ASAP.

"Find details at http://bit.ly/eputcovidvacc."

Four of our vaccination centres will stay closed on Tuesday 9 February owing to poor weather. We will be adding more appointment slots so you can re-book ASAP. Find details at https://t.co/X0YfNFNCCe.

If you have an vaccination appointment at one of the centres that is closed, this will be cancelled.

You will be able to re-book your appointment from the following day on the NHS national booking website or by calling 119.

All the other mass vaccination centres run by EPUT are open on Tuesday.

EPUT said: "If you will be attending an appointment at one of our centres over the next few days, please plan your journey carefully and wrap up warmly.

"Please don’t take any unnecessary risks.

"If you would prefer not to travel in poor weather conditions, you can rearrange your appointment via ‘manage your appointment’ on the NHS national booking website.

"Alternatively, you can ring 119 to rebook."

