A GRIEVING mother has told she tried in vain to save her son’s life.

Karen Wood was making herself a coffee and a cup of tea for her son, Stuart Wood.

She said she had been looking forward to the possibilities of the year ahead but within seconds her life was turned upside down.

As she went to hand her son his cuppa, she realised he was not moving.

She started trying to revive him while calling 999 for the paramedics.

Once they arrived, they also spent an hour attempting to save the 32-year-old dad, but he was declared dead at the scene.

A heartbroken Karen, 55, said: “He had been having fits and doctors were monitoring him, but they were getting worse and he had to keep being brought back to life.

“This time his organs failed and he just went to sleep, which in one way was a blessing considering what a lot of families are going through with coronavirus.

“I spent two hours sitting with him and holding his hand, so at least I could hold him and sing to him, but I feel lonely and a massive hole has been left in my heart.”

Just a few days later, Karen suffered more emotional trauma when she was told her 80-year-old mother, Beryl, who is in a care home, had returned a positive Covid-19 test.

Karen, who lives in Jaywick and also does charity work, said: “I could not cope with losing my son and my mum.

“My family are many miles away so I am having to deal with the heartache and the pain of my mum potentially suffering because she can’t be with me.”

Grandmother Karen is also faced with a financial worry and is trying to raise £3,000 to help fund his funeral.

She added: “He is my son so it does not matter at the moment because what is money when you lose a precious thing?

“But, any help would leave me speechless.”

To donate visit gofundme.com/f/help-towards-funeral-funding.