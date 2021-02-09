THIS is the huge pile of rubbish which has built up behind an abandoned property, which residents fear is now posing a health hazard.

And now those living nearby are demanding the council step in and sort it out, before it gets worse.

Hundreds of black bags have been left discarded outside a building in Pier Approach, Walton, but locals say the site has been problematic for years.

Just last month, compost and canes used for growing plants, appeared on the pile of mess following a police raid in which £1million worth of cannabis was seized.

Essex Police stressed the force had removed all items linked to the drugs, but any general waste was the responsibility of the property owner.

Anne Marie Cole, 54, from Walton, says residents are totally disgusted by the state of the abandoned property.

She said: “The landlord is doing a half-baked job of clearing it to say the least.

“There’s all sorts of metal and stuff sticking out of the ground and it’s not fenced off - even that would be something.

“There’s loads of empty containers which were filled with chemicals and fertilisers.

“There is no excuse for this abomination and there are other residents who are shocked it’s still there.”

<<<Walton residents’ fury over mess dumped outside flat>>>

Incensed Anne, who believes the dumping ground is becoming detrimental to public health and safety, now wants to see the eyesore cleared as a matter of urgency.

“We want it cleared now because it is filthy and really dangerous,” she added.

“There are rats all along the beach huts, so I suspect they will have a field day here.

“It’s a health hazard on every level and it needs to be gone.”

A spokesman for Tendring Council has said the landowner has now been contacted.

“As this is on private land, it is the responsibility of the landowner to clear the property,” he added.

“We have written to the owner asking them to tidy the site within two weeks. If no action is taken, we will look to issue a formal notice instructing clearance of the land.”