TRIBUTES have been paid to a long-serving and “brave” school teacher who died from coronavirus following a courageous battle with cancer.

Sarah Williams, aged 50, worked as a teacher and senior leader at Holland Haven Primary School, in Primrose Road, for 13 years.

She had fought lung cancer for nearly two years but tragically died last month after contracting Covid-19, despite the fact she had been shielding.

Sue Bardetti, headteacher at Holland Haven Primary School, has now paid tribute to her former friend and respected colleague.

She said: “Quite honestly, I have never met anyone as positive as Sarah and she put up such a brave fight every day.

“She underwent such an ordeal but her fighting spirit shone through, so much so that she made me feel positive after every call or message.

“We were hoping to celebrate her 50th birthday in November but due to Covid she was unable to do so due to shielding.

“Sadly, this dreaded virus took its toll on her and it took her from us.

“Her family have told us that in her final moments she told them that she felt loved by the staff at Holland Haven.

“We are all heartbroken and our thoughts are with her family at this time. I cannot begin to tell you how much she will be missed.”

School staff will properly celebrate Sarah’s life and the role she played at Holland Haven Primary School when they are able and allowed to do so.

In the meantime, students and employees are currently tackling a month-long fitness challenge in her memory, with the hope of raising money for Cancer Research UK.

The Move 56 Challenge will see staff and pupils take part in daily exercises - be it squats or sit-ups - throughout February, and each fitness task will revolve around 56.

Students who are not currently attending school because of the national lockdown will still be able to take part in the daily challenges remotely.

A spokesman for Holland Haven said: “We are very grateful for any donations and we would like to thank you in advance for your contribution.”

To sponsor those taking part visit justgiving.com/fundraising/holland-haven-move56-challenge.