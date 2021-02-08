WE'RE approaching the golden anniversary of Colchester United's most famous victory - their iconic FA Cup success against Leeds United.

Incredibly, half a century has elapsed since Ray Crawford's double inspired a 3-2 success at jam-packed Layer Road.

It was a result that sent shockwaves through the sporting world.

Dick Graham’s minnows were languishing in the fourth tier of English football and few gave them hope against an all-conquering Leeds side featuring the likes of Jack Charlton, Johnny Giles and Norman Hunter.

However, the U's performed heroics to win the fifth-round tie 3-2 - much to the delight of most in the 16,000 crowd.

Were you one of the lucky ones on the terraces that iconic day?

Perhaps you've been told stories about it by grandparents, parents, aunts, uncles and friends.

Maybe you've seen re-runs on television or you're the proud owner of newspaper cuttings, photos or the matchday programme.

Even if you're a much younger fan, how proud does it make you that the Leeds win features so prominently in Colchester's history?

Whatever your connection to the famous day, we'd love to celebrate the anniversary by hearing what our readers have to say.

Share your stories by emailing matt.plummer@newsquest.co.uk or by giving us some details below.

