THE Met Office has issued an amber weather warning across north Essex until midday today.
The warning means heavy snow is likely to bring widespread travel disruption across Colchester, Clacton, Harwich and Witham this morning.
It is due to run until midday today when it will change to a yellow warning for snow, which will run until the end of Wednesday.
Snow - the amber warning along the east coast of Essex
Today locations across Essex are set to see more snow all day with temperatures at -2C.
The Met Office forecast for today says: "There is a good chance roads may become blocked by deep snow, with many stranded vehicles and passengers likely."
Long interruptions to power supplies and other services, such as gas, water, telephone and mobile phone coverage is also likely today.
