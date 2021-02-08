RUBBISH collections scheduled to take place today in Tendring have been cancelled as a result of the heavy snowfall.
In a statement published on its website this morning Tendring Council announced all waste and recycling collections would be postponed until at least tomorrow.
The authority cited 'unsafe weather conditions' as its reasoning for delaying the rubbish pick-ups.
Normal service, however, is expected to resume tomorrow, but all of this week's collections will now be delayed by at least a day.
The council's website will be updated as and when anything changes.
A spokesman for the authority said: "Due to unsafe weather conditions, there is currently no waste and recycling collections taking place on Monday 8th February 2021.
"Currently service will resume on Tuesday 9th February 2021, please see the below table for revised collection days.
"Apologies for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience."
