Dozens of schools across Essex have put in place emergency closures due to the snow over the weekend.
Schools across the county have been open to the children of key workers and those who are vulnerable.
Other pupils have been working from home.
A number of schools have taken the decision due to safety concerns and will move to online learning for today.
Here is the list of schools:
- All Saints' Primary, Harwich
- Alresford Primary School
- Alton Park Junior School, Clacton
- Barling Magna Primary Academy, Southend
- Belchamp St Paul's Primary
- Boreham Primary School
- Bradfield Primary School
- Brentwood Ursuline Convent High School
- Broomgrove Junior School
- Burnham-on-Crouch Primary School
- Burrsville Infant Academy
- Camulos Academy, Colchester
- Chase Lane Primary School and Nursery
- Clacton County High School
- Colchester Academy
- Colchester County High School For Girls
- Cold Norton Primary School
- Colne Community School and College
- Colne Engaine Church of England Primary School
- Columbus School and College - College Campus
- Columbus School and College - School Campus
- de Vere Primary School
- Dedham Primary School
- Elmstead Primary School
- Engaines Primary School and Nursery
- Felsted Primary School
- Frinton-on-Sea Primary School
- Glebe Primary School
- Great Bardfield Primary School
- Great Clacton Church of England Junior School
- Hamford Primary Academy
- Hamilton Primary School
- Harwich Community Primary School and Nursery
- Hazelmere Infant School and Nursery
- Heathlands Primary
- Henham and Ugley Primary and Nursery School
- Heybridge Co-Operative Academy
- Highfields Primary School
- Holland Park Primary School
- Holt Farm Junior School
- Holy Trinity Church of England (Voluntary Controll
- King's Ford Infant School and Nursery
- Kirby Primary Academy
- Langham Primary School
- Lawford Primary School
- Manningtree High School
- Market Field School
- Messing Primary School
- Millfields Primary School
- Montgomery Infant School and Nursery, Colchester
- Montgomery Junior School, Colchester
- Myland Community Primary School
- North East Essex Co-Operative Academy
- Oakwood Infant & Nursery School
- Oxford House School, Colchester
- Parsons Heath Primary
- Plume
- Powers Hall Academy
- Queen Boudica Primary School
- Ravens Academy
- Rayne Primary and Nursery
- Ridgewell Primary School
- Roach Vale Primary School
- Rolph Church of England Primary School
- Shenfield High School
- Sir Martin Frobisher Academy
- Spring Meadow Primary School
- St Andrew's CE Primary School, Weeley
- St Andrew's, Colchester
- St Andrew's, Bulmer
- St Andrew's, Halstead
- St George's, Colchester
- St John The Baptist
- St Margaret's, Halstead
- St Michael's, Colchester
- St Peter's, Colchester
- St Peter's, Halstead
- Stanway Primary School
- Tendring Primary School
- Tendring Technology College - Thorpe Campus
- Thaxted Primary School
- The Edith Borthwick School
- The Gilberd School
- The Helena Romanes School and Sixth Form Centre
- The Mayflower Primary School
- Two Village Church of England Primary School
- Unity Primary Academy
- Walton-on-the-Naze Primary School
- Wentworth Primary School
- West Heath School
- Westlands Community Primary School
- Wix and Wrabness Primary School
To check details visit Essex County Council's school closure details here.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment