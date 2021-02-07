A VACCINE centre was forced to temporarily shut their doors after Storm Darcy swept across Essex.

From early this morning, the county faced snow showers and strong winds - with Clacton, Brightlingsea, Colchester and Tendring particularly being hit by the storm.

Forecasters issued yellow warnings for snow covering the length of Britain from Saturday.

And the storm also led the Met Office to issue an amber warning for snow for the south-east of England from early on Sunday morning.

It was warned that a few places could see as much as 20cm of snow, with Storm Darcy likely to continue through to lunchtime Monday.

The severe weather meant the Jobserve Community Stadium in Colchester was forced to close from 1.30pm, with bosses apologising for any disappointment and inconvenience caused by the move.

It comes as the total number of people to have received the first dose of a Covid vaccine surpassed 12 million.

Our vaccination centre at Jobserve Community Stadium, Colchester is closing today from 1.30pm because of the snow. Find info on how to re-book at https://t.co/X0YfNFNCCe. We are very sorry for the disappointment and inconvenience caused. @SNEE_ICS @Essex_CC @BBCEssex pic.twitter.com/v9fiVVdvOC — EPUT (@EPUTNHS) February 7, 2021

The Jobserve Community Stadium, used by Colchester United, is one of six mass vaccines centres which opened in the east this week.

If you had an appointment at the Jobserve Community Stadium after 1.30pm on Sunday, you can find more on how to re-book at http://bit.ly/eputcovidvacc.