A man was assaulted in his home before having an unknown liquid thrown over him.
Essex Police are now appealing for witnesses following the assault which took place at a property in Clacton.
A man was approached outside his address in Dudley Road as he returned home at around 8pm on Monday (February 1).
Four unknown men approached him and asked him for money.
When he refused, he was pushed into his home as he opened the door and was assaulted before having an unknown liquid thrown over him.
The four men then left with the victim’s mobile phone.
A spokesperson from Essex Police, said: "We’d like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the assault or can help us identify the four men.
"Witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage that may have captured the men outside the address in Dudley Road are asked to contact us on 101 quoting crime reference 42/19022/21.
"You can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk/ or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
"Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org"
