Three people have been charged in connection with a burglary at a Co-op store.
Essex Police were called to reports of a break-in at the store in Samson Road, Brightlingsea, at around 12.10am on Saturday February 6.
It was reported a significant amount of tobacco products had been taken.
Officers stopped a vehicle on the A130 around 35 minutes later and arrested three people.
Ricky Wilson, 26, of Northview Drive, Westcliff, Scott Flemming, 25, of Park Avenue, Canvey, and Daniel Wilson, 24, of Pattiswick Square, Basildon, have all been charged with burglary.
They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday February 8).
Read more:
Charge after attack which left man with serious head injuries
Covid vaccine centre forced to close due to 'severe weather' and snow
Comments are closed on this article.