A driver has been left "devastated" after their vintage bus was damaged by vandals.

Essex Police have launched a police probe into the incident and have now released an appeal for information, urging any witnesses to come forward.

It was reported that between 1 and 8 November last year, damage had been caused to the windscreen and a window of a vintage blue Leyland bus, which had been parked on Pork Lane in Great Holland.

Community policing teams have since been working alongside colleagues at Tendring District Council to find those responsible for causing the damage.

And the force say the attack has left the bus owner devastated, with the vehicle often being used for various charity events.

Community Safety and Engagement Officer, PC Nikki Heath said: "We're appealing for anyone who saw the damage being caused to the bus or witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area around this time, to get in contact with us.

"This vintage bus is used for charity events and the owner has been left devastated by the damage that has been caused.”

Anyone who has information about this incident can contact the force quoting the crime reference number 42/183645/20.

You can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' messaging service to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Alternatively, you can call 101.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org