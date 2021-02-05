THERE'S plenty to love about our corner of Essex.

We have Colchester, the oldest town in Britain, with its magnificent castle and Norman keep - the largest in Europe.

There's the town's zoo, one of the best in the UK, if not the world, an array of museums and plenty of green space, including the stunning Castle Park.

Any foodies out there will also be more than happy living in Colchester.

The Romans loved the town for its oysters - a delicacy still celebrated to this day at the annual Colchester Medieval Fayre and Oyster Market.

Then there are the Tendring towns of Clacton, Frinton, Walton, Harwich, Dovercourt and Manningtree.

Our stunning coastline includes miles of sandy beaches, The Naze Tower, in Walton, and The Ha'penny Pier, in Harwich.

With so much to appreciate and be proud of, we'd love to know what you, our readers, like most about living here.

We've set up a fun, simple form covering everything from favourite buildings to your top pubs, restaurants and cafes.

Join in the fun here and you might just see yourself in our papers and website.