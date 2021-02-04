A WANNABE Jedi Master who changed his name to Obi-Mark Kenobi hurled racist abuse at a man who arrived to collect an Xbox which was mistakenly delivered to his address.

Kenobi, 49, who changed his name by deed poll as a tribute to the Star Wars character, denied racially aggravated assault, but admitted using racially aggravated words.

He was cleared of the assault charge at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today following a day-long trial.

The court heard Mohammed Omar arrived at Kenobi’s flat in Holland Road, Clacton, with his wife after she had mistakenly ordered an Xbox games console, and sent it to her former address.

The court heard when Kenobi answered the door, he denied knowledge of the parcel.

When Mr Omar’s wife insisted that it had been delivered to his address, Kenobi began to shout obscenities with a “racist element”, the court heard.

Taking to the witness box, Mr Omar said Kenobi clenched his fist and made to throw a punch, and so he reacted in self defence by pushing him away.

It was then that Kenobi is said to have hurled further racist abuse and mocked Mr Omar’s wife over her disability.

Kenobi, who wore Star Wars-themed tracksuit bottoms in court, denied trying to punch Mr Omar.

Convicted: Self-proclaimed Jedi Obi-Mark Kenobi appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court

Gavin Burrell, defending, said his client had tried to ask Mr Omar and his wife about the nature of recent visits from bailiffs.

Kenobi alleged it was Mr Omar who carried out the assault, and that he only uttered abusive words after he was attacked.

In the witness box, Kenobi said he had received letters and fines in Mr Omar’s name and even unprovoked visits from bailiffs.

He said: “When I’m in and I say my name, they think I’m having a joke and ask for proof that I’m living there.”

Kenobi admitted he had received the parcel containing the Xbox.

He argued he had made an offensive comment, which caused Mr Omar to “grab him” and throw him into a nearby plant pot.

Kenobi said: “Because she was about 60-looking and he was quite a young man, I said ‘she’s obviously got to be worth the passport then because something’s going on’.

“He picked me up and threw me.”

Mr Burrell said Kenobi suffers with a manic depressive disorder.

The magistrates acknowledged Kenobi had been under the influence of alcohol, but accepted he had been affected by the delivery of numerous fines addressed to others and had uttered the racist words under “duress.”

He was ordered to pay £317 in fines and court costs.

