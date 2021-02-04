ALMOST 90 per cent of residents over 80 in north Essex have now had a coronavirus vaccine, new figures show.

According to the latest Government figures, 88.6 per cent of residents 80 and above in Suffolk and north Essex have now received their first dose of a jab.

About 73.5 per cent of residents aged between 75 and 79 have also had their first vaccination, as well as 27.1 per cent of those aged between 70 and 74.

A total of 165,708 jabs were distributed in Suffolk and north Essex between December 8 and February 3.

The figures were released in the week the first mass vaccination centre in north Essex, at Colchester United’s stadium, opened to the public.

It will eventually be able to distribute thousands of doses of the vaccine every week.

A total of 9,508,006 Covid-19 vaccinations had been given out in England as of February 3, with 1,046,435 of these distributed in East Anglia.

Coronavirus infection rates in Colchester, Tendring and across Essex continue to fall, but County Hall’s health chief has warned against any complacency in the fight against the virus.

The latest Essex County Council figures show the county’s weekly case rate in the seven days to January 28 was 295.4 cases per 100,000 people.

There were 4,400 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Essex over this period.

The highest weekly case rates over this week were in Tendring, of 392.2 cases per 100,000 people, and Harlow, which had a rate of 370.8 cases per 100,000 people.

The lowest weekly rate was seen in Brentwood, of 193.5 cases per 100,000 people.

John Spence, Essex County Council’s health boss and adult social care boss, said: “I am pleased to see a continued reduction in case rates across the county, and hope that they continue to fall.

“However, at almost 300, we are not out of the woods yet, we must not be complacent.

“It is absolutely vital that everyone continues to adhere to the guidance, remember to follow the rules of hand, face, space, work from home if possible, and always socially distance.”

According to separate Government figures, Colchester’s coronavirus infection rate is now 272.2 cases per 100,000 people.

This is after there were 530 cases confirmed in the seven days to January 30.

The borough’s infection rate has fallen from 439.1 cases per 100,000 people a week earlier.

Another eight deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 were announced at the trust which runs Colchester Hospital yesterday.

There have now been a total of 1,017 deaths at the East Suffolk and North Essex Trust, which runs both Colchester and Ipswich hospitals.