FOR most of us, it’s hard to think of a more terrifying scenario than being diagnosed with cancer.

It would be a bombshell, an almighty shock and potentially devastating news.

However, at least most of us would have family and friends for support, to be our rocks and a shining light in the darkest of moments.

Stefan Pintilie did not have that benefit.

He was facing the biggest battle of his life alone and single-handed.

The 23-year-old, who moved to Colchester when he started studying at Essex University, was diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, last August.

Originally from Romania, his family were all back home and unable to travel to the UK because of the Covid pandemic.

Sadly, he had also lost his mother a year before the diagnosis.

Stefan is currently shielding while he undergoes six months of chemotherapy treatment.

He hasn’t seen anyone for three months but, mercifully, and rather than being completely alone, he has received love and support throughout his journey from the CLIC Sargent charity.

Now he is sharing his story as part of a campaign to help spread hope and positivity, in the lead-up to the charity’s World Cancer Day campaign on February 4.

“When you hear the word cancer you assume the worst and I’m not saying it isn’t for some people,” said Stefan, who is being treated at Colchester General Hospital.

“Initially, I was scared of the treatment and side-effects.

“At my recent appointments, though, rather than focusing on the sickness and fatigue that can come with treatment, I’ve tried to think positively that ‘this is making me feel better in the long run’.

“That’s helped a lot.

“I’ve also made plans for when the treatment has run its course and I’m planning to go to Scotland, Covid-permitting.

“I’ve never been there and it’s giving me something to look forward to.”

Such bravery is admirable, given Stefan’s situation and the fact his family are back in Romania.

However, he says he has received so much support from CLIC Sargent and is happy to support it in the run-up to World Cancer Day.

The UK’s leading charity for young cancer patients is aiming to inspire people to celebrate what it is that gets them through the tough times.

The campaign focuses on four powerful words that young people, supported by the charity, said have helped them during their experience - unity, strength, friends and hope.

These words helped them to stay positive during an especially tough year.

Young people who have been supported by the charity have been invited to take over their social media channels as part of the campaign, to share their story and inject some much-needed positivity into people’s timelines.

Sharing his story - Stefan Pintilie wants to help and inspire others and is supporting CLIC Sargent in the run-up to World Cancer Day

Stefan is one of the young people starring in this year’s campaign.

He is focusing on the word ‘strength’, as he says this best reflects his cancer experience.

“If I had to choose a word to describe this whole experience it’s strength,” he said.

“Whether it was strength given from all the people around me through cards and encouragement, or strength I found within myself, strength is something I discovered on this journey.

“No matter how big and scary the word cancer can be, it’s only when you’re faced with it and you have no other option but to fight, that you realise your true strength.

“For anyone else with lymphoma or cancer out there, remember you never know how strong you are, until being strong is the only choice you have.”

Stefan began experiencing back pain which spread to his hip and leg in November 2019.

The pain was so severe it made it difficult for him to sleep, get up in the morning and sit at his desk.

After visits to his GP, hospital, scans and blood tests and four different diagnoses – of a slipped disc, a pinched sciatic nerve, arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis – over a seven-month period, Stefan was eventually diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

He is currently undergoing six months of chemotherapy, which he started in August, but has been supported throughout by CLIC Sargent.

“Glyn (my social worker) has been lovely,” he said.

“I’ve spoken to him a few times and he’s really helpful.

“He’s helped me get a grant from the charity to cover costs like hospital parking and he’s told me about other services I can access, such as mental health support.

“Because I had to deal with negative things before I was diagnosed, like my mum passing away, when I got the news I had cancer, it was shocking but I didn’t feel like it was the end of the world.

“I was told it was treatable and I thought ‘I’ve just got to get on with it’, it’s going to end and I’ve got to look ahead’.”

Stefan has also been shielding during the pandemic and added: “I haven’t seen anyone for about three months.

“I’ll be shielding until lockdown is over because of the risk of infection and my immune system being down but I don’t mind.

“I’ve recently discovered painting so I spend hours doing that or I play on my PlayStation.

“I also see my friends online or they visit outside the window.”

Rachel Kirby-Rider, CLIC Sargent’s chief executive, said: “There’s no doubt the past year has been tough for everyone, but especially the children and young people CLIC Sargent supports.

“World Cancer Day might be very different for us this year but that’s not going to stop us coming together for young lives.

“Hope, strength, unity and friends are powerful words that mean a lot to the young people and families that we support and we know they will mean a lot to many right now. The inspiring words from Stefan are just what we need right now.”

READ MORE: