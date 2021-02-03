AN up and coming artist has been recognised as one of the most exceptional young artists in the country by a prestigious organisation.

Leo Bignell, of Swan Road, Beaumont, has a growing fan base for his exquisite sculptures made of cardboard and other materials.

And among his admirers is the Royal Society of British Artists.

The society has named the 18-year-old as one of the 20 most exceptional candidates in its Star Students competition.

The piece selected from Leo’s portfolio for online display by the society, and at its prestigious Mall galleries in London’s St James’ gallery, is Samurai Leo, who is an upper sixth form student at St Joseph’s College, Ipswich, was put forward by the Arts Society South East Suffolk after his Samurai sculptures were seen at the Anna Airy Award Exhibition in November 2019.

Leo said: “I’m pleased to be able to showcase some of my previous work in cardboard through the RBA.

“Cardboard remains a material I’ll use for sculpture, while clay and other mediums I’m excited to have begun exploring.

“I’m looking forward to doing a solo exhibition I have planned in Sardinia this summer, and looking ahead, potentially furthering my studies in the UK or Italy.”

Read more: Museum boss reveals plans for ‘largest ever art exhibition’

Vicki Harvey, who is head of the creative and performing arts faculty at St Joseph’s College, added: “Leo has long been recognised as a rising star and it comes as no surprise his work is now moving from a regional to a national stage.

“We are delighted for him and will all be watching his future progress with great interest.”

Samurai was also on show in 2019 at Turner’s shop in Crouch Street, Colchester, an event which also featured on the BBC.

Leo’s father, Merlyn, said: “It is a lovely story where Duncan Turner saw Leo’s art and said he loved it and just wanted to help him, hence Turner’s giving Leo his first showcase in October 2019.

“His sculptures were seen there by Max Fox, the curator at The Minories gallery, which then offered Leo a solo exhibition of his art and photography in the main hall in July 2020.

“Unfortunately this did not happen because of the sudden closure of the Minories due to Covid.”

Online exhibitions of the work of Leo and other talented young artists are being hosted on the Arts Society Connected website and by the Mall Galleries and the Royal Overseas League in the spring.

It is hoped a physical exhibition may be possible at a later date once restrictions are lifted.

Read more: Laura Ashley in Colchester taken over by We are the Minories