BRIGHTLINGSEA’s own singing cabbie is set to banish the winter blues, hosting the first event for the town’s month-long WinterFest

Neil Carlyle, 62, has kept the town and beyond entertained during lockdown by playing a different tune from his ‘man-cave’ every day on the Brightlingsea Spotted site.

He will now be opening WinterFest 2021 at 8pm on February 4 with his expansive repertoire, ranging from 60s and 70s favourites to Scottish waltzes.

The owner of NWC Taxis is a multi-instrumentalist and singer, developing his talent in a military band, and will be running an open mic night as part of more than 20 events running this year.

There will be a chance for musicians to join in on the night and those who want to listen can enjoy a relaxed evening with a variety of music.

Mr Carlyle said: “I worked out during the first lockdown I put on 60 different songs.

“During the latest lockdown I have started doing it again and it's been great to have positive feedback from people who say it has helped to cheer them up.

“I think music keeps you going and that's really been part of my background in a military band. In the army it is recognised music plays an important role in boosting morale.”

Before lockdown, Neil used to organise open mic nights in The Swan pub in Brightlingsea and also played in the Essex Yeomanry Band, something he hopes to resume when restrictions are eased.

Mr Carlyle, who grew up in Moffat in Scotland, was a musician in The King’s Own Scottish Borderers regiment for 15 years.

He played trombone and accordion in the army and taught himself to play the guitar. After leaving the army, Neil worked as a bus and coach driver with Colchester Borough Transport for 17 years.

Twelve years ago he started his own firm, NWC Taxis, in Brightlingsea.

He has kept his business going throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and praises his customers for being responsible and following the advice about keeping safe.

He added: “I haven't had any trouble with customers, they have all been really good,

“Most of my work now is taking people to appointments and it has been encouraging to take people to have their Covid vaccinations.”

Other attractions on the WinterFest 2021 programme include an online concert by Brightlingsea's rising stars ‘When Rivers Meet’, an entertaining afternoon with poet and musician Martin Newell and chilled-out sessions with local musicians.

A wellbeing day, virtual art gallery and a photography workshop, are also part of this year's festival.

Visit www.brightlingseawinterfest.co.uk and also see the WinterFest page on Facebook.

