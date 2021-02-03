A yellow weather warning for snow has been issued for parts of Colchester and Tendring this weekend.

The Met Office has issued the warning for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

It says there will be cold conditions through the weekend and into the following week with some disruption from snow and ice possible.

The warning is in place for north Essex from 3pm on Saturday until the end of Monday.

The Met Office says to expect:

A small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

A small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

A slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off

A small chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths become impassable

Cold air from Scandinavia is sitting across the north of the UK for much of this week, while to the Southwest warm, moist air is pushing in from the Atlantic. Where these two air masses meet rain turns to snow.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Mark Sidaway, said: “Into the weekend snow will continue across much of Scotland, and is likely to increasingly fall to low levels before beginning to move south into northern and eastern England.

“We are likely to see some very large accumulations across higher parts of Scotland especially, with strong winds leading to significant drifting and blizzard conditions at times.

“Although amounts of snow across England are likely to be less, they could still cause some problems as we go into the weekend.”

Next week will stay chilly for much of the UK with brisk easterly winds making it feel even colder.