Captain Sir Tom Moore, the Second World War veteran whose charity walks inspired the nation at the start of the coronavirus pandemic has died after testing positive for Covid-19, aged 100.

The 100-year-old charity fundraiser was taken to hospital on Sunday, after being treated for pneumonia for some time and testing positive for the virus the week before last.

On Monday, Bedford Hospital said Capt Sir Tom had been joined by members of his family.

A statement, released with the agreement of his daughters Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira, said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore.

"We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime. We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together.

"The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of.

"Whilst he’d been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever.

"The care our father received from the NHS and carers over the last few weeks and years of his life has been extraordinary. They have been unfalteringly professional, kind and compassionate and have given us many more years with him than we ever would have imagined.

"Over the past few days our father spoke a great deal about the last 12 months and how proud he felt at being able to leave behind the growing legacy of his Foundation.

"We politely ask for privacy at this time so we can grieve quietly as a family and remember the wonderful 100 years our father had."

The veteran’s family had confirmed his illness on Sunday, releasing a statement on Twitter which said he had needed additional help with his breathing and was being treated on a ward but not in ICU.

The statement continued: “The medical care he has received in the last few weeks has been remarkable and we know that the wonderful staff at Bedford Hospital will do all they can to make him comfortable and hopefully return home as soon as possible.

“We understand that everyone will be wishing him well. We are of course focussing on my father and will update you when we are able to.”

Last year, then 99-years-old and a decorated WWII veteran, set out to mark his 100th birthday, and raise funds for the NHS, by walking 100 circuits of his Bedfordshire garden in Marston Moretaine, by his 100th birthday, which would fall on April 30, 2020.

With the aid of his walking frame, on April 6, Tom Moore took his first steps on a journey which would turn this veteran of WWII’s Burma Campaign, into a symbol of hope for us all.

The idea of walking laps of his garden was a simple one, but by no means an easy undertaking, as 18 months early Tom had slipped and broke his hip and had to have a hip replacement operation, while a lump on his head was diagnosed as skin cancer.

Given his health issues it comes as no surprise that Tom’s challenge would capture the imagination of the British public, and that of people living far beyond these shores.

An indication of just how inspirational we all found Captain Tom’s challenge can be found in how the nation rallied around, willing him to succeed.

The initial fundraising target was £1,000. When the final count was made the amount was close to an astonishing £33 MILLION. You would have to have a heart of stone not to be moved by that total, if not a little tearful. After all, we had witnessed, and possibly contributed to, too, a very special moment, a shining light of generosity and humanity during the darkest days of the pandemic, which lifted all our spirits.

JustGiving announced that the money raised by Captain Tom was a world record amount for a person raising money for a single cause.

His effort inspired a petition signed by nearly a million people calling for Moore to be knighted, a wish that was granted.

Speaking at the time, Captain Sir Tom said: “It was an absolutely outstanding day". I am absolutely overawed.”

"This is such a high award and to get it from Her Majesty as well - what more can anyone wish for? This has been an absolutely magnificent day for me."

Other awards and honours included being appointed the first Honorary Colonel of the Army Foundation College, in Harrogate. He was presented with a Pride in Britain award, a gold Blue Peter badge and granted the Freedom of Keighley. He became the oldest cover star of British GQ magazine.

In the days running up to his 100th birthday the Royal Mail had to employ a special 20-strong team to deal with the huge amount of birthday cards. The Royal Mail estimated that Tom received over 150,000 cards.

On the day of his birthday the RAF performed a flypast over his house, with the Army Air Corps performing a second flypast with a Wildcat and an Apache helicopters.

He leaves behind two daughters, Hannah and Lucy, and two grandchildren, Benji and Georgia.