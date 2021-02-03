A FORMER hotel owner who is said to have “helped put Clacton on the map” has died following a battle with a debilitating medical condition.

Patricia Davis, an experienced manageress and businesswoman, died last month at the age of 84 having valiantly fought against dementia for the past few years.

The mother-of-three had managed Colchester’s George Hotel and Moat Hall but became well known in Clacton after taking a position at the Royal Hotel in 1978.

It was here that she met hotelier and her future husband Leslie Davis, who would been headhunted to turn the struggling hotel’s fortunes around.

Within just 18 months Mr Davis had revived the Royal Hotel into a thriving business, which led to him and Patricia purchasing the establishment with several close friends.

Over the next seven years, until they departed the business in 1986, Patricia, alongside her husband, became a familiar face within the town.

Known for their eccentricities, the duo entertained guests at every opportunity and each Christmas organised a seaside walk from the Royal Hotel to Holland-on-Sea.

The spirited march would end with Patricia serving brandy, hot chocolate, and warm mince pies on the promenade, just a stone’s throw away from the Kingscliff Hotel.

The couple also extended their charms to those less fortunate living outside of the town by working closely with London taxi drivers and the owners of Clacton Pier.

Organised by Patricia and Mr Davis, a select number of children would be transported to Clacton to enjoy the seaside, before having a free afternoon tea at the Royal.

Patricia, who also had seven grandchildren and one great grandchild, has now been remembered by her devastated family.

They said: “She was a fun-loving lady with a lust for life, who was known for often cycling along the beach front and admiring our beautiful shoreline.

“She had a thirst for adventure and was always globe-trotting, and never without a glass of bubbly in hand.

“Pat was a woman who helped put Clacton on the map and played a vital role in attracting sightseers and boosting tourism in the town.”

Patricia Davis’ funeral will be held at 11.00am on Friday February 11 and the hearse will drive past The Royal Hotel, as “a final farewell to a place that meant so much to her.”

The service will be recorded and attended by immediate family only and only family flowers are permitted at the funeral.

The family will, however, be arranging a memorial bench on the seafront in tribute to both Pat and Leslie and in memory of their happy times together.

If you would like to make a donation please contact Lesley Barlow Funeral Directors on 01255 222899.