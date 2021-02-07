CORONAVIRUS has been devastating for so many reasons.

Of course it has taken a huge toll on our health and taken many lives, but our economy is also on its knees due to the virus.

A number of non-essential businesses suffered financial losses when lockdowns meant they could not open.

The crisis has been hard on so many businesses, in hospitality and retail, from small independents to big name brands, and there could be further long-lasting effects.

Here we look at some of the businesses in north Essex which have been casualties of the pandemic:

1. Paxman

Colchester's historic Paxman factory will close its doors in the spring after its owners said Covid had hit its business.

MAN Energy Solutions, which runs the factory, has confirmed 70 of the 80 jobs at the factory will go.

The closure has been blamed on Covid as well as the firm missing out on orders for MoD contracts to rival firms.

2. Grain restaurant

One of Colchester's most popular and inventive restaurants also announced its closure during the pandemic.

Friends turned business partners, Paul Wendholt and Jordan Sidwell, opening Grain in 2016 off North Hill but decided to close the business as its lease was coming to an end.

They decided to close the doors in October “with a heavy heart” due to the uncertainty in the industry amid the pandemic.

It isn't all doom and gloom however, with Paul set to open a new restaurant venture, Kintsu, this year.

3. Debenhams

Colchester's Debenham's store will close permanently in what has been described as a big blow for the town.

The store, in Culver Street West, is one of the largest in the town centre and the brand is one of the biggest on the high street.

Online fashion retailer Boohoo has bought the Debenhams brand for £55 million, however, it it not set to take on its stores or workforce.

This means the historic brand's remaining 118 stores will close for good as part of a structured winding down of the business.

4. Topshop

Another big name brand is set to disappear from Colchester town centre for good after being taken over by an online retailer.

Asos confirmed a £265 million takeover of four Arcadia brands - Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT.

But the online retailer will not be reopening stores, meaning Colchester's Topshop store, in Lion Walk Shopping Centre, will close for good.

5. Laura Ashley

Laura Ashley closed its Colchester store, in Trinity Square, last year.

The troubled retailer was founded in the 50s but entered administration in March this year, blaming coronavirus on its money woes.

It closed dozens of stores across the country, but will continue to operate online.

6. JoJo Maman Bébé

JoJo Maman Bébé, based in Sir Isaac's Walk, closed for good on Christmas Eve.

The brand said it had taken the decision not to renew the lease due to a lack of footfall and the effects of the pandemic.

Fans of the boutique baby shop, whose fans include the Duchess of Cambridge, will now have to travel to Chelmsford, Bury St Edmunds or Bishop's Stortford to make purchases.

7. The Minories

The historic art gallery closed in June when Colchester Institute and Wilkin and Sons announced they couldn't afford to run it.

The premises is owned by charitable trust, The Victor Batte-Lay Foundation, which is working on plans to renovate and then reopen the building.

It hopefully won't be too long before The Minories is revived.

8. West Mersea Oyster Bar

This one isn't specifically related to the pandemic, but in December Sel Yuzen and Chris Avila announced they were closing the business.

It offered quality fresh fish and seafood dishes including the famed Colchester and Mersea oysters.

The oysters are bred in the creeks of West Mersea and then processed in the shed that is on the side of the restaurant.

But in an announcement on Facebook the pair said they would not be reopening in December as their lease had come to an end.

9. Sainsbury's

The supermarket giant closed its store in Clacton town centre during the pandemic.

Although it is unlikely the move was prompted by coronavirus, with Sainsbury's stores able to remain open, the brand has not revealed the reason behind the closure.

It is thought it could be because the premises' lease came to an end.

We're sure there are more we have missed and, sadly, more business casualties of the pandemic to come.