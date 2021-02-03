TRIBUTES have been paid to a devoted nurse, clinical teacher and churchgoer, who was also well known for being a regular helper at Frinton Primary School.

Barbara Ann Mitchell, nee Butterworth, had been suffering with dementia and died on January 23, aged 85.

She died in her sleep at a care home in Somerset, where she had been loved and looked after for three weeks.

Mrs Mitchell was born and raised in Leytonstone, but evacuated to Ashton Keynes, near Swindon, during the Second World War.

She married husband Bill in 1975, having met the previous year when they were both teaching at the General Nursing Council in London, and their son, David, was born in 1976.

Two years later, the family moved from London to Frinton.

Mrs Mitchell’s mum had bought a bungalow there and, when helping her move, they decided it would be a good place to bring up their family.

Daughter Jenni was born in Colchester in 1978.

Mrs Mitchell spent many years working at the Anna Victoria Nursing Home, in Pole Barn Lane, Frinton, and was a long-time member of Frinton Methodist Church.

Close family - Mrs Mitchell with her family

She was also a regular helper at Frinton Primary School, where David and Jenni attended. David said: “Mum was an amazing woman, fiercely independent, a devoted and highly-skilled nurse and a sharp mind, always willing to learn new things and keep mentally and physically active.

“She was so proud of her East London roots, but despite claiming her credentials as an Eastender, she sure didn’t talk like one.

“When she read at my wedding in Australia, all the locals reckoned they’d had a visit from the Queen.

“She loved playing up to that, but remained a down to earth, humble person who just enjoyed life.”

Jenni said: “She was the best mum, wife and grandmother anyone could ever wish for.

“Even in the past few years, as dementia cruelly took away her ability to express herself verbally, her cheeky smile and her laugh were never far away.

“We’re so grateful to all who have already sent messages and condolences and even if we can’t reply to everyone, please know they mean the world to us.”

Mr and Mrs Mitchell moved to Somerset to be closer to Jenni.

David then followed them to the West Country in 2016 when he returned after 18 years living in Australia.

In addition to Bill, David and Jenni, Mrs Mitchell leaves a three-year-old granddaughter, Flora.

Her funeral is being held at St Mary’s Church, in Clevedon, North Somerset, at 12pm on February 11.

Mrs Mitchell’s family are asking for donations for the mental health charity Mind.

They should be sent to Clevedon Funeral Services, 29 Old Street, Clevedon, North Somerset, BS21 6DA.

