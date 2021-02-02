A COLCHESTER recruitment agency has proved it is no flash in the van after proudly reaching its silver anniversary.

Driver Hire is part of a nationwide network providing work and training for drivers and companies.

It finds temporary and permanent roles for people with all different licences, from single shifts to permanent employment.

This month represents a quarter of a century since the Colchester operation first got into gear, in 1996.

Gary Riches became franchise owner in 2012 and soon doubled the company’s turnover, being recognised at national level at the 2013 start-up awards, as well as being crowned New Franchisee of the Year for Driver Hire nationwide.

Since then, the business has continued to go from strength to strength, finding work for more than 5,000 people.

Last year, it relocated to bigger premises, with better training facilities, at Hawkins Road.

Mr Riches, 54, said: “I have a committed team here in the office, drivers who we keep busy and satisfied clients.

“That, I reckon, is a great recipe for success.

“My motto, and the motto of our company, is ‘Much more than driving’.

“We’ve proved that with all the different services we’ve developed, including the extra Man and a Van service that we’ve added during the pandemic, and continue to go above and beyond for our clients.”

Mr Riches joined the Army when he was 16, serving in the Royal Corps of Transport.

He has been in the transport industry ever since, working as a driver and transport manager, and his previous role was at Industrial Water Jetting Systems.

Although the past year has posed huge challenges for many, Mr Riches says his company has enjoyed a record-breaking start to 2021.

“We’ve remained busy throughout the pandemic and our drivers and support staff have certainly done their bit to keep the country moving,” he said.

“We’re currently enjoying our busiest January on record, as well as having broken numerous records in the last 12 months.

“That success has been shared by continuing to provide jobs to many people in the community in such difficult times.”

