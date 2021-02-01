VIGILANT residents have issued a warning to dog walkers and parents with young children after clusters of sharp objects were found scattered at beauty spots.

Drawing pins and nails have been found along the Holland-on-Sea seafront and at the entrance to a field in Thorpe-le-Soken which is popular with dog walkers.

Locals say it is becoming a regular occurrence and are concerned someone may be dropping the tacks on purpose.

They also claim a cyclist’s tyres have already fallen victim to the pins.

Linda Bartle, who spotted a dumped pile of pins while walking along the lower walkway of the Holland-on-Sea promenade, has now urged people to be careful.

“There were too many for this to have been an accidental drop, so we collected them up, checked the area and safely disposed of the pins,” she said.

“This is a popular area for walkers, including children and dog walkers, and any of these stepping on the pins could well be hurt. Those little dogs would suffer.”

Linda has now slammed whoever may be responsible for the dangerous drop.

She added: “A lot of people are now looking out for the pins, as do I.

“Walking is about the only thing we can currently enjoy, so why would anyone want to carry out such a mindless act?

“It is some sad person.”