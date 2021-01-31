A WEATHER warning has been issued for Essex and much of England and Wales on Saturday, with icy conditions set to cause havoc on the roads.
The Met Office has issued a warning for throughout Sunday morning, with icy stretches likely on the roads.
A huge deluge of rain fell across Essex on Friday night and throughout Saturday.
And with colder temperatures arriving, water could turn to ice.
There is likely to be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and people should take extra care to avoid slipping on icy surfaces.
Two flood warnings also remain in place in Essex on Sunday for The Mardyke from North Stifford to Purfleet and The River Brain from Black Notley to Witham.
A total of 14 flood alerts are in place for riverside and coastal areas across the county.
To view the weather warning, visit www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice.